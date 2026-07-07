SUV-borne men booked for chasing Mohali woman, running over brother

The Phase 11 police have registered an FIR against unidentified occupants of a white Mahindra Scorpio for allegedly stalking a woman, passing obscene remarks, chasing her to her residential society and injuring her brother by hitting him with their vehicle while fleeing.

Police registered a case under Sections 78(2) (stalking), 79 (outraging modesty by words or gestures), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash driving) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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According to the complaint lodged by the woman’s brother, a resident of Mohali and an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on July 1.

Police said the complainant’s sister had gone to Sector 68 to drop someone. As she was leaving the market parking area in her Hyundai Verna, a group of youngsters in a white Scorpio bearing number PB-03-AS-6500 allegedly passed inappropriate remarks at her.

Ignoring them, she drove towards her home. The accused allegedly chased her vehicle, repeatedly attempting to block her path, and followed her up to the main gate of the housing society.

Fearing for her safety, she entered the society while continuously honking and shouting for help. Hearing the commotion, her brother rushed towards the gate and attempted to stop the Scorpio.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the occupants rolled up the windows, abused him and began reversing the SUV recklessly inside the society. As her brother tried to prevent their escape, the driver allegedly rammed the vehicle into him, causing injuries to his back and right hand, before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that the occupants rolled up the windows, abused him and began reversing the SUV recklessly inside the society. As her brother tried to prevent their escape, the driver allegedly rammed the vehicle into him, causing injuries to his back and right hand, before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant further told police that he noticed police uniforms hanging inside the Scorpio and that the driver appeared to be carrying a weapon. He said he could identify the accused if produced before him.

The case was registered under Sections 78(2) (stalking), 79 (outraging modesty by words or gestures), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash driving) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Station house officer Amandeep Baidwan said, “An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. We are examining CCTV footage, verifying the vehicle details and identifying the occupants. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all those found involved.”

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