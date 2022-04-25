Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman

The Bar Council is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1-lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh
Suvir Sidhu, 32, (centre) on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu.

Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The Bar Council is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1-lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh.

During the proceedings, Partap Singh, BPCH member representative to Bar Council of India (BCI), himself stood for a vote of confidence, which was supported by a majority of members. A section of members on Sunday had called for a no-confidence motion against him. Meanwhile, the BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.

