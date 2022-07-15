Suvir Sidhu elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

Suvir Sidhu, 32, was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).

The youngest chairman of BCPH till date, Suvir is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the elections on Thursday, which were attended by the advocate generals of Punjab and Haryana, Suvir got 17 votes, while his opponent Pravesh Yadav got nine votes.

The General House of the Bar Council also appointed Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.

Earlier in April, the Bar Council of India (BCI) had stayed Suvir’s election as the BCPH chairman following a petition by a former chairman and five other members, alleging that the elections were held by a section of BCPH members despite a stay by BCI.

On Thursday, the fresh elections were held on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.