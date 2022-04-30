BCI stays election of Punjab AG’s son as BCPH chairman
: In a major embarrassment to Punjab advocate general, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has stayed election of his son, as chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).
On April 25, BCPH had announced in a meeting that Suvir Sidhu, 32, son of Punjab AG, has been elected as the youngest chairman of BCPH.
It was further claimed that Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma were elected as co-chairmen and the BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary. These elections have also been stayed.
The BCPH is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh.
The BCI acted on the plea of Vijender Ahlawat, former BCPH chairman, and five other members, who had petitioned against the April 25 resolution.
According to him, former chairman, Minderjit Yadav had resigned in March and following this, election was fixed by the advocate general, Haryana, Baldev Raj Mahajan, who was authorised for the same.
However, due to some technical issues BCI stayed this process, about which Mahajan had informed all the executive body members. However, a section of BCPH members held a meeting on April 25 and elected Suvir, the son of Punjab AG, and three others on different posts.
Uttar Pradesh government reactivates ‘tallest’ Ram statue project in Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has reactivated the 'tallest' Ram statue project in Ayodhya, which is considered to be chief minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project. The project could not take off as land could not be acquired for it. Now, according to senior government officials, the Awas Vikas Parishad is acquiring 1,433 acres of land under a greenfield township project in Manjha Barhata, Manjha Tihura and Manjha Shahnawazpur in Ayodhya.
Panchkula police on sticky wicket for registering case against Khemka without prior approval
Entangled in a fight between two Haryana IAS officers, the Panchkula police seem to have overlooked the legal requirement and court judgements mandating prior approval of the state government before registration of a first information report (FIR) under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against additional chief secretary rank officer Ashok Khemka and some retired officials.
Bride shot dead in Mathura village, jilted lover arrested
Agra A bride was shot dead by a jilted lover during the marriage ceremony in a village in Mathura district on Thursday night. The 21-year-old woman died on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday. The incident took place in Mubarakpur when arrangements were being made for the marriage of Kajal (21). The bride died on the spot. Panic gripped the gathering and the accused managed to flee.
Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.” He suggested a 'movement', under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to getits jailed leader Azam Khanm released. Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.
Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes.
