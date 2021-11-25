Swachh Survekshan 2022: Chandigarh adviser to hold fortnightly review

In order to improve Chandigarh’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday issued instructions to various departments, including municipal corporation, police, engineering and labour.

The adviser fixed their responsibilities and earmarked measures required with regard to different parameters under the nationwide cleanliness survey. All heads of departments have been asked to hold review meetings at their level once a week, while the adviser will review all the matters fortnightly, it was decided.

In the recently released report of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chandigarh’s rank dropped from 8 to 16 among 48 cities with population above 10 lakh. The overall score also dipped from 83% to 71%, leading to the repatriation of medical officer of health Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring to Punjab for his poor performance.

The adviser on Wednesday reviewed the action plan to be implemented for Swachh Survekshan 2022 in a meeting held at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. Home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and all heads of UT and MC departments were present.

Directions issued to all departments

The adviser asked the MC commissioner to ensure immediate upgrading of the garbage processing plant so that dry waste could be processed to full capacity. He also stressed upon completion of the work on the sanitary landfill at Dadumajra by this year end.

Regarding construction and demolition waste, the MC chief said a toll-free number will be introduced shortly to lift it from the doorsteps and 23 locations have been designated to collect it in a segregated manner.

The adviser asked the labour department to start the process for extending benefits to all informal waste pickers identified by the MC. The engineering department was tasked with placing screens at a suitable distance in all stormwater drains to ensure no floating solid waste is visible besides removing all encroachments.

The adviser directed the departments concerned to maintain proper cleanliness at the vegetable market in Sector 26 and carry out a periodic review and submit the progress report. The police department was asked to ensure removal and proper disposal of condemned and unclaimed vehicles parked in public places.

On the plastic ban, the adviser ordered an intensive campaign by Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), police and MC to ensure strict enforcement. He also approved murals and wall paintings in parks to create awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission.

Non-complying societies to be shamed

The adviser stressed on the involvement of citizens and resident welfare associations in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 by “intensifying behavioural change campaign” besides conducting information, education and communication activities.

He said that non-cooperative bulk waste generator societies be penalised as per law besides being shamed by putting big signboards outside the premises, describing them as “Non-Compliance Society”.

About the on-site wet waste processing by residents and commercial waste generators, the adviser directed the CPCC to develop a standard operating procedure for effective solutions.

He also asked hospitals, hotels, jail department and social welfare department to take initiatives to reduce generation of waste under the 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) principles.