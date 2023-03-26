Swachhotsav: Chandigarh, Shimla MCs join hands for peer learning initiative

In an inter-state peer learning initiative between Chandigarh and Shimla municipal corporations (MC), 16 female members of area-level federations and self-help groups from Chandigarh will visit Shimla as “swachhata doots” on March 27. The civic bodies will showcase women-led swachhata initiatives to the “swachhata doots”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 18 “swachhata doots” from Shimla will also visit Chandigarh on March 31.

The initiative is part of “Swachhotsav”, Union government’s women-led swachhata campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

The civic bodies will showcase women-led swachhata initiatives to the “swachhata doots” so that the initiatives can be replicated in their respective cities to improve sanitation.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The campaign aims to celebrate the transition from ‘women in sanitation’ to ‘women-led sanitation’. The city has several women-led initiatives that focus on cleanliness, waste segregation and management. These initiatives will be shown to the ‘swachhata doots’.”

The commissioner added that Chandigarh MC will invite nominations for “Women Icons Leading Sanitation and Waste Management Challenge-2023”. The challenge aims to recognise high-impact women entrepreneurs or women-led enterprises working for urban cleanliness.

In its recent campaign, “Chandigarh Ki Naari, Gandagi pe Bhari”, Chandigarh MC had felicitated 30 women, including safai mitras, toilet cleaners, material recovery facility workers, members of non-governmental organisations and school principals, for their contribution in keeping the city clean.