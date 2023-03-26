Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Swachhotsav: Chandigarh, Shimla MCs join hands for peer learning initiative

Swachhotsav: Chandigarh, Shimla MCs join hands for peer learning initiative

ByM, Chandigarh
Mar 26, 2023 02:22 AM IST

The initiative is part of “Swachhotsav”, Union government’s women-led swachhata campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)

In an inter-state peer learning initiative between Chandigarh and Shimla municipal corporations (MC), 16 female members of area-level federations and self-help groups from Chandigarh will visit Shimla as “swachhata doots” on March 27.

The civic bodies will showcase women-led swachhata initiatives to the “swachhata doots”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The civic bodies will showcase women-led swachhata initiatives to the “swachhata doots”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 18 “swachhata doots” from Shimla will also visit Chandigarh on March 31.

The initiative is part of “Swachhotsav”, Union government’s women-led swachhata campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

The civic bodies will showcase women-led swachhata initiatives to the “swachhata doots” so that the initiatives can be replicated in their respective cities to improve sanitation.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The campaign aims to celebrate the transition from ‘women in sanitation’ to ‘women-led sanitation’. The city has several women-led initiatives that focus on cleanliness, waste segregation and management. These initiatives will be shown to the ‘swachhata doots’.”

The commissioner added that Chandigarh MC will invite nominations for “Women Icons Leading Sanitation and Waste Management Challenge-2023”. The challenge aims to recognise high-impact women entrepreneurs or women-led enterprises working for urban cleanliness.

In its recent campaign, “Chandigarh Ki Naari, Gandagi pe Bhari”, Chandigarh MC had felicitated 30 women, including safai mitras, toilet cleaners, material recovery facility workers, members of non-governmental organisations and school principals, for their contribution in keeping the city clean.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out