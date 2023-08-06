Chandigarh: Two-day Malhar Ustav ends on melodious note

The concluding day of Malhar Utsav, organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, saw Mumbai-based Swarnimma Gusain and Kolkata-based Koyel Dasgupta captivating music aficionados of the City Beautiful.

Koyel Dasgupta concluded her performance with popular “Jhoola dhire se jhulao banawari” (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dasgupta commenced her recital with the popular Raga Desh-based thumri bols “Thadi gori chitbata badra ki or”, followed by Majh Khamaj-based Dadra “Kaisa jadu dara”.

It was followed by the melodic Kajri-based Pilu with bols “Ghir ayi hai kari badariya” and Dadra set to raga Kirwani with bols “More naina barasana lage”.

The artiste concluded her performance with popular “Jhoola dhire se jhulao banawari”. She was accompanied by Siddhartha Chatterjee on tabla, Sumit Mishra on harmonium and Mudassir Khan on sarangi.

After Dasgupta, Gusain took the centre stage with Thumri bols “ Nahak laye gawanawa”, followed by a Mand Dadra “Jao ji jao”. She concluded her recital with “Meera bhajan”.

The artiste was accompanied by Durjay Bhaumik on tabla, Sumit Mishra on harmonium and Mudassir Khan on sarangi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pracheen Kala Kendra’s registrar Shobha Koser, along with secretary Sajal Koser, honoured the artistes.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, the chief guest, was felicitated with a memento and scroll of honour by the organising committee. Sajal ended the programme with a vote of thanks to the audience, media and artistes for making the event a success.