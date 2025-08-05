Swollen Beas inundates farmlands in Mand area in Punjab

Triggered by the release of water from Pong Dam, a swollen Beas river left inundated vast tracts of agricultural land situated in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Monday. The area between Beas and Dhussi Bundh remained largely affected as the strong current breached the temporary bundh set up by villagers. However, the residential areas situated on the other side of the Dhussi Bundh remained unaffected. Representational image.

Hundreds of acres of maize, sugarcane and paddy were submerged in knee-deep water in Mand Habibwal, Raipur Araiyan, Tandi, Chakoki, Sagarpur, Passan Kadim, Daudpur, Mirzapur, Chakkoki Mand, Butala and Dhilwan villages.

Farmers are fearing huge losses. Sarwan Singh, a resident of Baupur village, said that with the alarming increase in water level of Beas river, the farmers owning agricultural land in the Mand area were a worried lot. “We have been informed that more water will be discharged in Beas from Pong Dam in coming days, which will further deteriorate the situation,” he said.

Nachattar Singh, another farmer, said the government must order a girdawari immediately to assess the loss of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Sultanpur Lodhi sub-divisional magistrate Alka Kalia said the situation was under control as the flood control measures were in place for villagers’ safety. “The water has receded by one and a half feet since Sunday but we have provided villagers with sandbags for strengthening of temporary bundhs near the Beas river,” Kalia said.