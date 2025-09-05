Take prompt, transparent action on public complaints: Haryana DGP

The manner in which complaints received in police stations are addressed defines the image of the police, Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said, asking police personnel to deal with every complaint with seriousness and sensitivity. “Every complainant comes to the police station with the hope of justice, and it is our topmost priority to ensure its proper disposal,” the DGP said.

In a meeting of senior officers held at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, DGP Kapur said that prompt, fair and sensitive action on every citizen’s complaint is the topmost priority of the Haryana government. Senior officers from police headquarters, range IGs, superintendents of police and other district-level officers were present at the meeting.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of the police to listen to complaints attentively, study the facts in detail, and take immediate action. After a complaint is received, the complainant must be given a receipt so that they are assured that the police are working towards resolving their issue.”

Strict instructions for SHOs

The DGP instructed station house officers (SHOs) to personally listen to complaints and not leave them solely to subordinates. He said that people approaching the police are already in distress, therefore SHOs and police personnel must understand their pain with sensitivity. Complaints must be dealt with according to due process. He also emphasised that the real image of the police is shaped by the functioning of police stations and police posts. If complaints are dealt with promptly and fairly, the image of the police will be positive.

The DGP said that the aim of Haryana Police is not only crime control but also to build trust in the minds of the people.