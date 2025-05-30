Taking steps to cork liquor smuggling, Chandigarh responds to Punjab

Days after the Punjab government strongly objected to the increasing incidents of liquor smuggling from Chandigarh into various districts of the state, the UT excise and taxation department has responded, stating that all necessary measures are being taken to curb the illegal trade. The Chandigarh excise department added that on several occasions, ot had acted upon information received from Punjab regarding seized liquor consignments, promptly seeking further details to identify points of sale and the individuals involved. (HT File)

Last week, in a detailed 13-page letter addressed to Ajay Chagti, secretary, excise and taxation, UT, Punjab’s excise and taxation commissioner Jitendra Jorwal had attached a list of 35 FIRs registered across multiple districts since financial year 2025-26 began, all pertaining to liquor illegally smuggled from Chandigarh.

In its reply, the UT excise and taxation department stated that it had intensified efforts to curb inter-state liquor smuggling and ensure strict compliance with the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. Regular inspections and enforcement drives are being carried out to combat illegal practices and to promote transparency in the distribution and sale of liquor, it said.

The response added that on several occasions, the department had acted upon information received from Punjab regarding seized liquor consignments, promptly seeking further details to identify points of sale and the individuals involved.

Multiple letters and reminders have been issued to the authorities concerned, the department said, expressing hope that the culprits will be booked, as Punjab has assured the provision of detailed information in the requisite format to trace the origin of the smuggled liquor without ambiguity.

To enhance coordination, the department has also initiated communication with neighbouring states to ensure swift information sharing whenever liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh is seized elsewhere.

Upon receiving such information, proceedings under the Punjab Excise Act are immediately initiated.

Action has also been taken against bottling plants and suppliers whose liquor, manufactured for sale in Chandigarh, has been seized in Punjab.

The reply further stated that during the current Excise Policy period (2025-26), the department has conducted 48 inspections, resulting in the seizure of 16,429 bottles of liquor.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under the applicable excise laws. These actions reaffirm the department’s commitment to maintaining transparency, discipline and accountability within Chandigarh’s licensed liquor trade.

Additionally, the department has implemented a track-and-trace system for real-time monitoring of liquor production and distribution. Non-compliance with this system will attract strict punitive measures.

The department is also conducting back-tracing to vends or bottling plants upon receiving information from Punjab or other neighbouring states, along with regular inspections across all excise premises, it added in its response.