Tanzanian woman held with 300 gm heroin in Zirakpur

Police arrested a woman,who is a Tanzanian national, and recovered 300 gm of heroin from her possession.

Zirakpur police station house officer (SHO) inspector Onkar Singh Brar said the accused, identified as Rahma, was living at Dwarka, Delhi. The accused was arrested during a patrol at Ghazipur road and will now be produced in court in Derabassi on Tuesday.

Police said that she will be taken on remand to ascertain the source of the heroin and the names of her clients. The SHO added that they were looking to break the supply chain.

3 booked for duping Hisar resident of ₹30 lakh

Chandigarh

Police have booked three men for duping a Hisar resident of ₹30 lakh after luring him with a government job in Haryana. The victim, Yogender Singh, of Badshahpur, Hisar, told the police that Vipin of Ankur Vihar, Delhi, and Sombir and Dharambir, both of Narnaund, Hisar, took the money to help him and his sister get government jobs. The accused had handed over the joining letters to the victim in Sector 17. Therefore, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Illegal sand mining will not be tolerated: Panchkula MLA

Panchkula Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Monday said illegal sand mining in the district will not be tolerated. He was responding to residents’ complaints during a Janta Darbar organised at his residence in Sector 17. Following complaints by residents of Sukhdarshanpur, Shyamtu and Naggal villages about illegal sand mining in the villages, Gupta directed the official concerned over the phone to personally visit the sites and take appropriate action in this regard. Complaints pertaining to power and water supply, stilt parking in sectors and non-payment of shagun amount in the marriage of workers’ daughters were also addressed.

Punjab Hockey Academy wins bronze

Mohali RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy on Sunday clinched the bronze medal at Hockey India’s Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022, which was held in Jamshedpur. The team registered a victory in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Army Boys Sports Company. Both teams had ended with two goals each at the end of regulation time.

Chitkara alumni wins edtech award

Chandigarh Founder of Chitkara University’s incubated educational technology (edtech) startup 6DOF Solutions Private Limited Neha Tuli was felicitated with the Women Entrepreneur of the Year award by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Mohali and TIECon 2022 at its annual awards. The award was presented by STPI director general Jitin Talwar, TIE president, Chandigarh, Arvind Aggarwal.

Life coach Prriya Kaur holds motivational session for ITBP jawans

Chandigarh Indian-origin Scotland-based entrepreneur and life coach Prriya Kaur conducted a motivational session for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans as part of the 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at ITBP, BTC Bhanu.The event was organised under the guidance of inspector general Ishwar Singh Duhan, who welcomed and felicitated Kaur. Deputy inspector general Rajesh Sharma, commandant Vikrant Thapliyal were among the others present.

