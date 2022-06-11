Targeted killings aimed to foment unrest in the region: J&K LG

Target killings in the Valley were an act of desperation on part of the militants to provoke security forces to commit a mistake so that people can hit the streets in protest, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

He urged the people to condemn the targeted killings of innocents, stressing that development and progress cannot happen in this situation.

Speaking after inaugurating a residential school and laying foundation stone for a new tribal youth hostel at Kulgam, the LG said, “A female teacher, who played a key role in shaping young lives, was killed. If society doesn’t condemn such acts, then we are failing as humans.”

Rajni Bala, a 36-year-old teacher from Jammu, was shot dead on a school campus at Kulgam’s Gopalpora on May 31.

Sinha said there can be no sustainable development and prosperity without peace.

“Target killings are taking place deliberately in the hope that police and security forces commit a mistake, kill an innocent person, and the people come out on streets to protest,” he said. Sinha said the administration will not let that happen. “There will be no action against an innocent person by the police, security forces or the J&K administration,” he added. The militancy was in its last stage and “when a candle is about to burn out, its flame flares bright,” Sinha said.

He said every effort was being made to free people of J&K from the shackles of terrorism.

The J&K LG said that time has come for people to come forward and support police and security forces in their campaign to root out terrorism.