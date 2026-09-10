Tarn Taran man nabbed after encounter in Mohali

A suspected shooter, allegedly preparing to carry out an extortion in Mohali’s Saneta area, was arrested after an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday.

Three pistols, including a Glock and two 9mm weapons, were allegedly recovered from his possession. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Tarn Taran resident Gurditt Singh, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the retaliatory firing and was taken to hospital for treatment.

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According to police, the CIA team had received information about Singh’s alleged involvement in criminal activities and his preparations for a major crime. Acting on the input, a team laid an ambush at an isolated spot near the Saneta police post.

Police said Singh arrived in an Alto taxi and opened fire when officers attempted to intercept him. He allegedly fired three to four rounds, one of which hit a police vehicle. The police then returned fire, injuring him in the leg before taking him into custody.

Three pistols, including a Glock and two 9mm weapons, were allegedly recovered from his possession.

Two associates being traced

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said preliminary investigation suggested that Singh had been staying in a rented accommodation in Kharar and was allegedly planning an extortion-related crime. Police are now trying to establish who the intended target was and who the accused’s handler was.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly provided information about two associates. Police teams have been conducting raids at their suspected hideouts to trace and arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly provided information about two associates. Police teams have been conducting raids at their suspected hideouts to trace and arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

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The Alto taxi used by Singh has also been taken into custody. Investigators are verifying its registration and ownership and examining whether it had been hired, borrowed or used without the owner’s knowledge.

Police probe source of Glock

The recovery of the Glock has emerged as an important part of the investigation. Police are examining how the weapon reached Singh and whether it was supplied through an organised illegal arms network. Investigators are also checking his phone records, contacts and movements to establish links with other members of the suspected network.

Police have not ruled out examining any possible interstate or cross-border connection in the supply of the weapon, though no such link has been established so far.

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The operation was carried out by teams led by SP (city) Saurav Jindal, SP (operations) Akashdeep Aulakh, operation cell in-charge inspector Harminder Singh and CIA in-charge inspector Pradeep Bajwa, Sharma said.