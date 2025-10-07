Tarn Taran man with links to ISI held with 2 hand grenades

The Amritsar rural police on Monday recovered two more hand grenades by arresting a person linked to the Pakistan’s ISI after which the total number of the recovered hand grenades has reached four. The Amritsar rural police on Monday recovered two more hand grenades by arresting a person linked to the Pakistan’s ISI after which the total number of the recovered hand grenades has reached four. (Representational image)

SSP Maninder Singh said Harpreet Singh alias Happy alias Milkha, a resident of Cheela Colony, Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, was arrested with two hand grenades on Monday.

During preliminary interrogation, Harpreet disclosed that he was in direct contact with a Pakistani ISI agent identified as “Tiger” and was working under his directions to receive drone-dropped consignments of weapons and materials arriving from Dall village in Tarn Taran, he said.

He added that the first operation was conducted on October 2, when a team from Gharinda Police Station, acting on a tip-off, arrested Ravinder Singh alias Ravi alias Batti, a resident of Tarn Taran. The police recovered two hand grenades and an unregistered motorcycle from his possession.

2 pistols recovered near IB in Amritsar

Chandigarh Two pistols, suspected to be airdropped by a drone from Pakistan, have been recovered from an area near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, said a BSF official on Monday.

Following the movement of a drone, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two pistols along with four magazines from the area near Nesta village in Amritsar, said the official.

The pistols were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached, confirming a drone drop, said the official.

“Quick response of the BSF troops once again decimated the nefarious designs of Pak-based terror syndicate to push the weapon consignment in the Indian territory,” said the official.