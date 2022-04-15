TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: Yuvraj, Mollah share lead in round three

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, playing on his home turf, and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah ended round three of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 as joint leaders at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Chandigarh lad Yuvraj (70-67-65) registered the lowest score of the day, an error-free seven-under 65, to move up five spots into the joint lead at 14-under 202 along with Zamal (67-66-69) who produced a three-under 69 on Thursday, his second straight bogey-free round, to move up one spot on the leader board.

Gurugram-based duo of Kartik Sharma (67-69-67) and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (68-63-72) lurked one shot behind in tied third place at 13-under 203. Kartik and Shivendra kept themselves in contention with third round scores of 67 and 72, respectively.

Tricity golfer Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.

Yuvraj, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, had a cold start as he missed a short putt for birdie on the second. However, he kept his head down and kept going and finally made breakthroughs on the fourth and ninth where he rolled in birdies from five feet.

The 25-year-old golfer from Chandigarh, who has been in red-hot form since the latter half of 2021, then revved up the engine on the back-nine where he collected five more birdies. Yuvraj produced a great second shot from the rough to set up a five-feet birdie conversion on the 12th and then nearly holed-out his approach on the 15th on a day when the pin positions were the toughest even as there was lesser wind.

Yuvraj, a two-time winner on the PGTI, said, “I don’t remember shooting a bogey-free round previously at my home course. So that’s a big boost for my confidence heading into the final round. The wind wasn’t a big factor today, so I saw it as a chance to capitalise on the calmer conditions and climb up the leaderboard. But, the pins were pushed to the edges, so finding those exact yardages off the fairway was a little tough as one was in between clubs.”

“I almost holed out twice today, so the ball-striking was good and my putting took off on the back-nine. I made a tough two-putt from 70 feet on the par-5 13th. I’m also feeling the comfort of playing at home after being on the road for so many weeks,” he added

Md Zamal Hossain Mollah has now gone bogey-free for the last 51 holes in the tournament as he dropped his only bogey of the week on the third hole in round one. On Thursday, Mollah sank three birdies on the front-nine including a 25-feet conversion from the edge on the sixth. The 37-year-old, who has one top-10 finish this year, then had a quiet spell of pars all the way from the ninth to the 18th as he missed a few short birdie putts.

Both the second round leader Shivendra Singh Sisodia and Kartik Sharma struggled with their driving on day three but managed to keep themselves in the hunt. Sisodia made an eagle, two birdies and four bogeys while Sharma had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

The two other Chandigarh golfers in the top-10 were defending champion Karandeep Kochhar (68) and Ranjit Singh (69). Karandeep was placed seventh at eight-under 208 while Ranjit was in eighth position at seven-under 209.

Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, who was overnight third, dropped to tied 15th at four-under 212 following a 77 in round three.