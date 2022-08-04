Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over 21 lakh

Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.

A spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 201 IPC and 7, 7(A) and 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act had already been registered at VB flying squad-1, police station at Mohali.

The case was registered against Punjab GST/excise & taxation officials and passers/mediators for being complicit for causing a huge loss to the state exchequer through provision of escape routes to passers for evasion of GST as well as imposing a lesser amount of penalty during checking of vehicles carrying unfinished (Iron scrap) and finished goods, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that during investigation, some officials of the excise & taxation department and passers have already been arrested. “These passers/mediators gave hefty bribes on monthly basis to the department officials for this purpose,” he said.

The spokesperson revealed that after the arrest of Sodhi, the VB team made a house search of the accused and recovered ₹21,65,241 in the presence of witnesses, which would be further probed during investigation.

The VB has obtained six-day remand of the accused for further investigation, he added.