TB elimination programme: Central team to inspect Chandigarh hospitals

A joint supportive supervision mission team from the central TB division will evaluate implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme in Chandigarh, the health department said on Saturday.

The nine-member team led by Dr Ashok Bhardwaj, chairperson, national task force, will visit different designated microscopy and DOT centres in Chandigarh for three days, starting Sunday.

On October 27, the team will meet the UT health secretary and submit its findings and recommendations, the health department said.

“The four-day long evaluation will be a step towards elimination of TB from Chandigarh. The programme has been under implementation in India since 2002 to achieve universal access to quality TB diagnosis and treatment for all such patients,” said Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh.

“There is free testing facility for TB patients in Chandigarh, besides free medicine and supportive diet money for improving the nutritional status of the patient,” the doctor added.