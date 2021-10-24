Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / TB elimination programme: Central team to inspect Chandigarh hospitals
chandigarh news

TB elimination programme: Central team to inspect Chandigarh hospitals

The nine-member team led by Dr Ashok Bhardwaj, chairperson, national task force, will visit different designated microscopy and DOT centres in Chandigarh for three days
On October 27, the nine-member team will meet the Chandigarh health secretary and submit its findings and recommendations. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A joint supportive supervision mission team from the central TB division will evaluate implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme in Chandigarh, the health department said on Saturday.

The nine-member team led by Dr Ashok Bhardwaj, chairperson, national task force, will visit different designated microscopy and DOT centres in Chandigarh for three days, starting Sunday.

On October 27, the team will meet the UT health secretary and submit its findings and recommendations, the health department said.

“The four-day long evaluation will be a step towards elimination of TB from Chandigarh. The programme has been under implementation in India since 2002 to achieve universal access to quality TB diagnosis and treatment for all such patients,” said Dr Suman Singh, director health services, Chandigarh.

“There is free testing facility for TB patients in Chandigarh, besides free medicine and supportive diet money for improving the nutritional status of the patient,” the doctor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP