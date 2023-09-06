Chandigarh: 15 get State Award on Teachers’ Day

To celebrate Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, UT department of school education organised a felicitation ceremony for the recipients of the State Award and commendations for teachers at Tagore Theatre. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit awarded 15 teachers with State Awards and nine teachers with commendations. Each awardee was given a cash prize of ₹31,000, while those being awarded the commendation certificate were given a cash prize of ₹11,000.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit presenting State Award to a teacher on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chandigarh-based teacher gets State Award

Mohali A Punjabi language lecturer of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), 3B1, was awarded the State Award by chief minister Bhagwat Singh Mann on Tuesday. Mandeep Shukla has served in the education department for 23 years. Shukla has prepared a Punjabi museum in her school highlighting the heritage of Punjab. Besides this, she was involved in providing sanitary pad vending machines and sewing machines to girls at the school.

CGC Landran celebrates Teachers’ Day

Mohali CGC Landran organised “Euphoria 2023”, to celebrate Teachers’ Day on Tuesday. A total of 222 members of the faculty were recognised for their service and dedication to enhancing the quality of academics through the best teaching-learning processes. While 30 teachers were honoured with the Best Teacher Award citations and more than 50 teachers were commended for their achievements in the field of research, innovation and patent filing.

