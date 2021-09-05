Teachers’ Day: Four Ludhiana teachers honoured with state award by Punjab govt

Acknowledging the phenomenal work done by government teachers in the state, Punjab government on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday felicitated 80 teachers with state awards including four local teachers along with two local block primary education officers (BPEO).

A few teachers were honoured by state education minister Vijay Inder Singla during a ceremony held at Thapar Institute, Patiala. The rest were given awards through video conferencing. These teachers were felicitated by local senior officials including district education officers.

Lakhvir Singh Samra, district education officer (DEO, secondary) along with DEO, elementary, Jaswinder Kaur and deputy DEO Charanjit Singh honoured three upper-primary teachers including Amrit Pal Singh, a computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Chappar; Navjot Sharma, a social studies teacher at GMS, Gosal; and Varindra Parveen, a science teacher at GSSS, Sekhewal; at a ceremony organised at Bachat Bhawan auditorium in Mini Secretariat for their contributions towards infrastructural development and qualitative improvement in education in their respective schools.

Balwinder Singh Jodhan, a primary teacher at GMS, Narangwal, was honoured for excellence in his work amid Covid-19 pandemic; DEO Samra also awarded Bhupinder Kaur, BPEO, Mangat block, and Tripta Devi, BPEO, Ludhiana-1.

First computer teacher to bag state award

District nodal officer Davinder Singh Chhina said that Amritpal Singh Pali was the first computer faculty to bag the state award.

According to the officials, Amritpal initiated a computer learning project “ICT Parwaaz”, under which he created 30 computer science mobile games, built a computer science park, popularly known as Pali Khadim, in his school and had even penned two books for the students.

Varindra Parveen said that she dedicatedly worked towards improving the infrastructure in her school, which led to an increase in the enrolment of students. Parveen was appreciated for making a science park in her school along with doing BALA (building as a learning aid) work.

100% results over 9 years

Navjot Sharma, who is also the school in-charge and a poet, was awarded for motivating his students for sports and cultural activities.

Officials said that his school results had been a 100% for the last nine years and he had been promoting online classes to save the future of students.

Meanwhile, Balwinder Singh contributed towards raising the academic levels of primary education. “I had been quite active in doing BALA work in the school. I paint the school walls with informative content myself. Amid the pandemic, I took over 450 online classes for the students without taking a day’s leave so that they don’t suffer academically,” said Balwinder.

Appreciating the awardees, Lakhvir Singh added that they deserved to be honoured for their contributions towards quality improvement of education in their schools.

Award celebrations marred by teachers’ protest

High drama was witnessed outside the venue as over 50 teachers from various teacher unions raised slogans against a deputy DEO, who was accused of reprimanding Sapandeep Kaur, deputed at Government Primary School in Sahnewal, in September first week following which she allegedly suffered a paralysis attack.

The protesters expressed displeasure as the education department, according to them, had invited the deputy DEO to hand over the awards. He didn’t turn up for the award ceremony eventually.