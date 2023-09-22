Teachers from Chandigarh govt schools take to roads over pending demands

The Joint Teachers Association (JTA) of government school teachers organised a protest near the Sector 20 mosque on Thursday to draw attention to their long-pending demands.

Government school teachers protesting near the Sector 20 mosque in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the association has a list of 13 pending demands, the main demand is to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for Samagra Shiksha, contract and guest teachers; and allow teachers to choose between the Punjab and central service rules.

Other demands include implementation of pending pay commission of teachers from the 2015 batch, fixing pay grade of computer teachers, release of pending dearness allowances of teachers from Punjab and Haryana and non-interruption of their tenure in Chandigarh as they came via a set policy.

JTA chairman said they had organised a rally on May 18 in which they got a demand letter of 20 demands signed by 1,000 teachers and submitted it to the administration. But out of those, only seven demands had been accepted by the administration and 13 were still remaining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legal adviser Arvind Rana said, “It is illegal to deprive the teachers appointed in the 2015 batch of the right of pay commission when they have already received interim relief, which is also a part of the pay commission. The administration is lagging behind in implementing the remaining conditions of the pay commission.”

Apart from that, other issues raised included regular promotion of various cadres of teachers and salary enhancement of part-time vocational lecturers.

Teachers added that the Right to Education Act must be followed in totality and teachers should not be made to do non-teaching jobs. They also demanded the formation of a teachers’ redressal mechanism in all schools.

Female teachers said after the implementation of the central service rule, there has been a reduction in leaves due to which female teachers are facing problems. JTA had first put forward the demand for the provision of one-third leave in front of the administration, on which the administration had formed a committee but to date, the decision has not been taken. JTA members demanded urgent solutions to all pending problems in a time-bound manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON