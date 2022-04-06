Teachers willing to be posted in Morni, Nuh to get additional 10% of basic pay, DA

To protect the academic interests of students in Morni education block and Nuh district, the Haryana cabinet on Tuesday decided to amend the teachers transfer policy.

As per the amendment, if a teacher is willing to be posted in a school located in Morni or Nuh against a vacancy, they will be paid an additional 10% of the basic pay plus DA during the said posting.

The benefit of 10% pay will not be available to teachers having Nuh and Panchkula a home district or those who have completed education in these districts.

Edu institution buses of NCR states exempted from motor vehicle tax while in Haryana

The Haryana cabinet also decided to exempt educational institutions’ buses of the national capital region (NCR) states from paying motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in Haryana as per an agreement.

“This will facilitate seamless operation of educational institutions’ buses of other NCR states in Haryana,” an official spokesperson said.

At present, motor vehicles registered in states other than Haryana are required to pay motor vehicle tax while entering and operating in Haryana at the specified rates.

Haryana to introduce 3 state police awards

In a bid to recognise and reward outstanding performance of police personnel in the form of detection, investigation, and bravery, the Haryana cabinet on Tuesday decided to introduce three state police awards – CM’s medal for bravery, home minister’s medal for excellence in investigation, and Haryana Police Uttam Seva Padak.

The police personnel being selected for these awards will get a medal along with colour display above the left pocket on their uniform, a certificate, scroll signed by the chief minister and home minister, a one-time cash reward of ₹21,000 and six-month extension of service after retirement for Group B and C police officials (if they are not availing of any other extension in service).

The number of medals in a calendar year will not be more than 10 in each category.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved shifting administrative control of Haryana Watchman Rules, 2011 from the home department to development and panchayats.

Boxers, wrestlers, etc to get existing benefits

The Haryana government has also decided to give existing benefits to sportspersons of boxing, wrestling, weight lifting, etc irrespective of their weight category.

The decision will benefit players in terms of getting jobs, gradation certificates, cash awards, honorarium and scholarships given to sportspersons as per the state policy, a government spokesperson said.

The cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding amendment in the policy of grant of cash awards to players issued on September 5, 2019.