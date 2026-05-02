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Teachings of Lord Buddha more relevant today than before: Shah

Calling Ladakh region a land of living dharma, union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the return of sacred relics of Lord Buddha to the Himalayan region after a gap of 75 years was a “historic reunion” and an auspicious day for the people.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Calling Ladakh region a land of living dharma, union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the return of sacred relics of Lord Buddha to the Himalayan region after a gap of 75 years was a “historic reunion” and an auspicious day for the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted during the inauguration of the first international exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddh Purnima, in Ladakh. (PTI)

Shah stressed on the relevance of following Buddha’s teachings in modern times in right earnest.

“2,500 years ago, Lord Buddha had given the message of peace, compassion and humanity which has become more important today than it was centuries back,” he said in his speech after inaugurating an exposition of Tathagata Buddha and the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Jivetsal in Leh.

Describing Ladakh a land of living dharma, Shah recalled how the Dalai Lama, who frequently visited Ladakh, called it a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion.

“Whenever Buddhism faced crises, the land of Ladakh and its people stood up to safeguard the teachings of Buddha. And when peace returned, it helped to expand and carry forward that preserved wisdom,” he said.

Shah said it was through Ladakh and adjoining routes that the teachings of Buddha, which originated in India, spread to China and several other countries.

“The presence of these sacred relics in Ladakh reminds us that India’s civilisation has, for thousands of years, given the message of peace and coexistence,” he said.

He said that in a diverse region like Ladakh and Kargil, this message becomes even more relevant.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Teachings of Lord Buddha more relevant today than before: Shah
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