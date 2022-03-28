Tearful adieu to SPO, his brother who died in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Hundreds of people on Sunday participated in the funeral of a special police officer (SPO) and his brother who were killed in a militant attack at Chattabugh in Budgam.

SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries soon after the attack on Saturday night, however, his younger brother Umar Jan who was seriously injured in the attack succumbed to injuries Sunday morning at SKIMS Bemina hospital.

The wreath-laying ceremony for Ishfaq Ahmad was held at the District Police Lines, Budgam, that was attended by officers and jawans of the security forces.

Inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar along with senior officers visited the house of the cop to offer condolences to the family members of the SPO.

On Saturday evening, gunmen barged inside the residential house of Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and fired indiscriminately resulting in injuries to the SPO and his younger brother. Later, both died in hospital.

A large number of villagers assembled at the native village of Ishfaq Ahmad and attended the funeral.

The mother of Ishfaq said that they (militants) should have killed her instead of her two young children. Leaders of mainstream political parties have termed the killing of the SPO and his brother barbaric.

“In Kashmir, we watch helplessly as young lives are snuffed out. Death and destruction have become the norm. Sadly, the GoI doesn’t seem to care since Kashmiri lives have little value for them. Deepest condolences to the family,” tweeted PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Ahmad is the fourth policeman who has been killed in terror attacks in the Valley this year.

Meanwhile, rail service between Budgam and Baramulla district was suspended today due to precautionary measures.