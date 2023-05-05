Technician dies, pilot, co-pilot injured in army chopper crash at Kishtwar

A technician died while the pilot and co-pilot suffered injuries after an Army Aviation chopper crash landed on the banks of Marua river in Machna between Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. (PTI)

The technician, who succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Udhampur, was identified as craftsman Pabballa Anil, 30, of Malkapur in Rajanna Sirchilla district of Telangana.

The Northern Command paid homage to the braveheart on social media, tweeting, “#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & All Ranks #NorthernCommand offer tribute to supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, in the line of duty during Operational flying of ALH MK III near #Kishtwar #JammuKashmir & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Sharing details, Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 11.15 am, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region.”

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing,” he said.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and the army rescue teams reached the spot of the accident.

“Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel were evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur where the technician Pabballa Anil succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained. Notably, the region has been witnessing heavy rainfall, snowfall and cloudy weather for the past two to three days.

