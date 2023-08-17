Stacking success: City witnesses rise in bangle sale ahead of Teej

Teej celebrations are incomplete without tinkling and glittering bangles adorning the wrists of the women folk. And tricity scenes are no different. As the festival approaches, women are lining up at exclusive accessories stores and roadside stalls to buy different varieties of bangles for the celebrations.

Women trying out bangle varieties (Photo: Ravi Kumar/HT)

“Markets are buzzing with customers looking for a wide range of bangles. Teej pe green bangles thodi zada demand mein rehti hain. We have bangles starting as low as ₹50 per dozen in plain glass variety to as high as ₹1,100 per set for custom designed ones with studs on them,” says Geeta Sharma, of Chandni Bangles.

“We prefer visiting Bittu Bangles in Sector 22 for all our festive requirements are they have exclusive designs at decent prices. It’s my daughter-in-law’s first Teej after the wedding and I want to git her something memorable,” says Chaaya Srivastava, a local.

“Most locals are not big on bangle shopping but Teej is one time of the year when we get good sales. Humara parivaar laakh ki churiyaan banata hai aur isi season mein zada bikri hoti hai,” says Aslam, a bangle seller at Sector 19.

“Navratras and Teej are the only times in the year when we know for sure that sales will be good and stock up accordingly. But this year, our sales have been better than what we expected. Usually, we sell around 30-40 dozen bangles a day but this time we are selling around 70-80 dozen a day, which is almost double Also, some people organising grand Teej get-togethers have ordered in bulk, so that’s added profit,” says Satish Juneja, a bangle seller who owns a shop near Mansa Devi Temple.

He adds that the bangles range from ₹80 per dozen to around ₹500 per dozen, depending on the design and work.

This season, the markets have great varieties in stock. And the festive season is just starting. Next month we have Ganpati, then there’ll be Dussehra and Diwali, so I’m shopping in bulk. That way I’ll get good designs at discounted prices, says Pratibha Borkar, a resident.

