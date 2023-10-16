Teen dies in village fair mishap; swing owner booked

A teenager died while two others were injured in a mishap at a fair in Dulchike village of Ferozepur.

The incident occurred due to malfunctioning of the swing. (File)

“A case has been registered against the swing owner and further probe is on,” said Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur.

The 15-year-old died after the rope of a swing accidentally got entangled around his neck in the fair. This led to the tragic fall of the three children. Of the injured, the condition of one is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred due to malfunctioning of the swing. The deceased teenager’s body was sent to the Ferozepur civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

