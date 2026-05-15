Teen footballers from rural Punjab win silver at Street Child World Cup

Ten teenagers from the villages of Punjab have scripted history, securing a second-place finish in the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup (SCWC) in Mexico.

The budding footballers from Rurka Kalan’s Youth Football Club flashing the victory sign after putting up a spirited performance during the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup in Mexico on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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Representing India, the budding footballers from Rurka Kalan’s Youth Football Club (YFC) fell 4-2 to Brazil in the final of the seven-a-side event. Organised by the London-based charity, Street Child United, the tournament uses sport to tackle the stigma surrounding street-connected children.

Coached by former international defender Anwar Ali, the squad defeated top-tier nations including Argentina, Egypt, Malaysia, and the host nation, Mexico.

“It has remained a memorable journey and experience for the budding footballers. We have ended the tournament on high spirits. Though we were expecting a top spot but playing the final of Street World Cup remained a morale booster for the players,” said Ali.

Gurmangal Das Soni, the founder of YFC Rurka Kalan, said the boys have brought laurels not only to Jalandhar but also to the whole country. “Belonging to the hinterland of Punjab, these teenagers made a podium finish at a global event. There will be no looking back for these teenagers as we will provide logistics so that they excel in the game,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The mission of the club is to bring children from rural areas and provide state-of-the-art facilities to hone their talent. “These boys faced multiple odds due to their family backgrounds but by showing excellent performance in the field, they have proved that anything can be achieved with grit and determination,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mission of the club is to bring children from rural areas and provide state-of-the-art facilities to hone their talent. “These boys faced multiple odds due to their family backgrounds but by showing excellent performance in the field, they have proved that anything can be achieved with grit and determination,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Player Silas Sidhu from Gurdaspur said the dream of securing second position at a global event had come true. “Our win will open doors of opportunity for hundreds of teenagers like us back in Punjab. We will cherish this moment for life,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Player Silas Sidhu from Gurdaspur said the dream of securing second position at a global event had come true. “Our win will open doors of opportunity for hundreds of teenagers like us back in Punjab. We will cherish this moment for life,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alongside the matches, the team participated in cultural exchanges and creative activities. “These experiences remind us that sport is not only about competition—it is also a powerful platform for learning, expression, and bringing young people together beyond borders,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the matches, the team participated in cultural exchanges and creative activities. “These experiences remind us that sport is not only about competition—it is also a powerful platform for learning, expression, and bringing young people together beyond borders,” Soni said. {{/usCountry}}

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In recognition of their performance, Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal announced a ₹5 lakh cash reward for the players. “It is a matter of pride that a grassroots organisation like the YFC has represented both Punjab and India on the world stage,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh ...Read More Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab. Read Less

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