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Teen footballers from rural Punjab win silver at Street Child World Cup

Representing India, the Rurka Kalan Youth Football Club squad outclassed giants like Argentina and Mexico before falling 4-2 to Brazil in the final.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:43 pm IST
By Navrajdeep Singh
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Ten teenagers from the villages of Punjab have scripted history, securing a second-place finish in the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup (SCWC) in Mexico.

The budding footballers from Rurka Kalan’s Youth Football Club flashing the victory sign after putting up a spirited performance during the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup in Mexico on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Representing India, the budding footballers from Rurka Kalan’s Youth Football Club (YFC) fell 4-2 to Brazil in the final of the seven-a-side event. Organised by the London-based charity, Street Child United, the tournament uses sport to tackle the stigma surrounding street-connected children.

Coached by former international defender Anwar Ali, the squad defeated top-tier nations including Argentina, Egypt, Malaysia, and the host nation, Mexico.

“It has remained a memorable journey and experience for the budding footballers. We have ended the tournament on high spirits. Though we were expecting a top spot but playing the final of Street World Cup remained a morale booster for the players,” said Ali.

Gurmangal Das Soni, the founder of YFC Rurka Kalan, said the boys have brought laurels not only to Jalandhar but also to the whole country. “Belonging to the hinterland of Punjab, these teenagers made a podium finish at a global event. There will be no looking back for these teenagers as we will provide logistics so that they excel in the game,” he said.

In recognition of their performance, Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal announced a 5 lakh cash reward for the players. “It is a matter of pride that a grassroots organisation like the YFC has represented both Punjab and India on the world stage,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Teen footballers from rural Punjab win silver at Street Child World Cup
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