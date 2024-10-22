Teen killed, 2 hurt in attack outside Jind coaching centre

An 18-year-old student was killed with sharp-edged weapons while two of his friends who tried to protect him were brutally attacked by a group outside a coaching institute in Jind’s Narwana on Monday evening. The DSP said an FIR will be registered under murder and attempt-to-murder charges. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Aryan of Dhakal village, Jind. His two friends are currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital in Narwana, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Uchana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Naveen said the incident took place around 4 pm when the trio came out of the coaching centre. A group of seven to eight youths, waiting outside, asked them who among them was Aryan.

“When Aryan confirmed his identity, they opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons. When his friends tried to rescue him, they came under attack too,” the DSP said, adding that the trio was taking coaching for competitive exams.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched a manhunt and are reviewing closed-circuit television cameras near the incident site to identify the assailants.

The DSP said an FIR will be registered under murder and attempt-to-murder charges.