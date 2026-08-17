Teen on way to distribute sister’s wedding card dies in accident in Ludhiana

A road accident in the Koom Kalan area turned wedding celebrations into mourning after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and an unidentified tractor-trailer.

His 18-year-old cousin also suffered severe injuries as their motorcycle collides with a tractor-trailer. (HT FILE)

In the mishap, his 18-year-old cousin also suffered severe injuries. He is admitted to a hospital.

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The deceased, Yuvraj Singh, a Class 10 student from Bhamma Kalan village, was the only brother of two sisters. He was travelling with his cousin Gurmanpreet Singh, 18, on a motorcycle to distribute invitations for his sister’s wedding, scheduled for August 23.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members, the two were travelling on the motorcycle when a tractor-trailer driver reportedly suddenly turned the vehicle without giving any signal. Gurmanpreet was riding the bike, while Yuvraj Singh was riding the pillion. Although Gurmanpreet applied the brakes, the motorcycle collided with the tractor-trailer.

Yuvraj sustained serious head injuries in the accident, while Gurmanpreet was also seriously injured. After receiving initial treatment, Gurmanpreet was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The family said Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital, where he complained of difficulty in breathing. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family said Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital, where he complained of difficulty in breathing. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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The tragedy has left the family devastated, as preparations for the wedding of Yuvraj’s sister have now been replaced by arrangements for the funeral of their only son. The house, which was expected to be filled with wedding celebrations in the coming days, is now mourning his death.

On the basis of the complaint of Manjit Singh, uncle of the victim, the Koom Kalan police registered a case against the unidentified tractor-trailer driver under Sections 281 (reckless driving) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have launched an investigation and are making efforts to identify and trace the driver involved in the accident.

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