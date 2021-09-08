Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Teen stabbed in Ludhiana after he resists mobile snatching bid
chandigarh news

Teen stabbed in Ludhiana after he resists mobile snatching bid

The two accused have been arrested while the Ludhiana teen, whose intestines had popped out after he was stabbed, is said to be stable; the accused fail to snatch his mobile
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The victim’s father, who is a labourer in Ludhiana, said they have no money for the teen’s treatment. It was found that two scooter-borne miscreants had tried to snatch Shivam’s mobile but he resisted, after which the accused stabbed him with a knife. (Representative Image/iStock)

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalised after being stabbed in Gagandeep Colony of Bhattian Bet, by two mobile snatchers on Monday evening.

The victim, identified as Shivam Yadav, a student of Class-11, suffered critical injuries, with his intestines popping out, as a result of the attack. His condition is stated to be stable.

The two snatchers, identified as Daljeet Singh of Amantran Colony and Vikas Kumar of Shimla Colony, have been nabbed.

The teen’s father, Ashok Yadav, who is the complainant in the case, said that around 7.30pm, Shivam had stepped out for a walk in his locality. After some time, he got a call from a resident that Shivam has been stabbed.

He immediately rushed to the spot and took Shivam to the hospital.

On examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, it was found that two scooter-borne miscreants had tried to snatch Shivam’s phone but he resisted and tried to enter a house but slipped and fell down on the ground.

The accused then caught him and stabbed him with a knife but failed to take the mobile phone from him.

The CCTV footage also showed an onlooker crossing from the spot without caring to help the teen.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dharampal said soon after the incident, police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The miscreants were identified with the help of the CCTV footage and nabbed.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO), inspector Gopal Krishan said a case under Section 379 B (2) (snatching by causing hurt), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Family struggles to arrange money for treatment

Shivam’s father, who is a labourer, said they have no money for the teen’s treatment. He asked his relatives and friends for help. Inspector Gopal Krishan has deposited 20,000 cash in the hospital for Shivam’s treatment. He also promised that he would appeal to various NGOs to donate for the treatment of the teenager.

Deja vu

On April 28, in a similar incident three miscreants had stabbed 17-year-old Amandeep Singh, a student of Class 11, in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone in Giaspura. The teen was out for a morning walk with his friend at the time. He was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after struggling for life for two days. A murder case was lodged against an unidentified accused on May 1.

