Temperature drops 5 notches after 1.4 mm rain in Chandigarh

Amid an active Western Disturbance in the city, the maximum temperature dropped by five notches after just 1.4 mm rain, the first this month, on Sunday. 1 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am and another 0.4 mm later during the day, accompanied by gusty winds between 40-50 km per hour. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of rain will continue on Monday, while a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is also likely later this week.

As the weather remained cloudy throughout the day, the maximum temperature fell from 36.6°C on Saturday to 31.8°C on Sunday. This was 2.3 degrees below normal and lowest since April 2, when the maximum temperature was 30.4°C.

The minimum temperature fell from 22.3°C on Saturday to 21.2°C on Sunday, two degrees above normal. Due to the WD, weather will stay partly cloudy after Monday, and a rise in the day temperature and a slight fall in the night temperature is on the cards in the coming days.

A fresh WD is likely to affect the city from April 18 and there are chances of rain from April 19 onwards.

As per the Long Range Forecast issued by IMD earlier, made using probability models, April this time is likely to have above average rain and temperature. While the normal rain in April is 13.4 mm, till now only 1.4 mm rain has been recorded. With further WDs likely in the coming days and a cyclonic circulation also forming over Rajasthan, there are chances of more rain later in the month.

Last year, 30.9 mm of rain was recorded in the whole month, with 10.2 mm showers lashing the city on two days, April 1 and April 20.

Speaking about the rain this time, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “While there were no active WDs this month before this, the current WD system passed more northwards than expected. We were expecting a good amount of rain, but it is in the farmers’ benefit if it doesn’t rain much till April 20.”

However, more rain is expected this month, and the coming WD system is also likely to be active.

While above average temperature is expected this time, maximum temperature has remained mostly above normal. The highest till now was 37°C on Friday. As per Singh, with the WDs, the day temperature will remain a bit affected as the sky will remain cloudy. “After the WDs pass, we expect that mercury will start rising slowly and by the end of April, the maximum temperature can touch 40°C.”