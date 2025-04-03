Temperature rises to 34°C in Chandigarh; warmer days likely ahead: IMD

Temperature in the city reached 34°C on Wednesday, expected to rise further this week. Minimum temperature fell to 13.6°C, below normal.
Temperature rose to 34°C in city on Wednesday and is likely to rise further this week as per the India meteorological department (IMD).
The maximum temperature rose from 32.6°C on Tuesday to 34.4°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 16.4°C on Tuesday to 13.6°C on Wednesday, 5.3 degrees below normal.
This is lower than all of April last year, when the minimum temperature was 15.5°C on April 3. However, in 2023, the minimum temperature had gone down to 12.7°C on April 5.
With clear skies likely ahead, in the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 16°C and 18°C.