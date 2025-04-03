Temperature rises to 34°C in Chandigarh; warmer days likely ahead: IMD

Temperature rose to 34°C in city on Wednesday and is likely to rise further this week as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Students take shelter under umbrellas to beat the heat at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature rose from 32.6°C on Tuesday to 34.4°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell from 16.4°C on Tuesday to 13.6°C on Wednesday, 5.3 degrees below normal.

This is lower than all of April last year, when the minimum temperature was 15.5°C on April 3. However, in 2023, the minimum temperature had gone down to 12.7°C on April 5.

With clear skies likely ahead, in the next three days the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 16°C and 18°C.