Thieves decamp with 2.2-kg silver ornament from Mohali temple

Two thieves broke into a temple in Phase 9 and decamped with a silver ornament weighing 2.25 kg on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The theft took place at Shiv Mandir Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in and outside Shiv Mandir Sanatan Dharam Sabha.

The theft came to light after the temple priest arrived on Thursday morning and found the lock of the rear gate broken.

On stepping inside, he was shocked to find the silver ornament covering the Shiv Linga, estimated to be worth ₹2.25 lakh, missing.

He alerted the temple authorities and police, who responded to the scene and launched an investigation. According to investigating officer Narinder Sood from the Phase-8 police station, the thieves entered the temple wearing helmets to evade identification. Further probe is underway to register a case.

Temple’s cashier Rakesh Kumar said after breaking the lock of the back gate, the thieves entered the main compound and snapped the wires of the CCTV cameras installed inside. Thereafter, they removed the silver ornament from the Shiv Linga and fled.

Kumar said there was another theft bid at the temple in 2021, when thieves had tried to break open the donation box.

