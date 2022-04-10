Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed

Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday, police said
The attack on the temple in Jammu has triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByRavi Khajuria, Jammu

Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following vandalism at a temple.

“Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn’t succeed,” said a senior police officer. We have registered a case and initiated investigations, he added.

The attack on the temple has triggered sharp criticism from various religious and social organisations.

“The temple, it seems, has been attacked to disturb communal harmony in Jammu. I demand from the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and get them punished under the law of land,” said former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta. The incident occurred at a time when Navratri festival is on and such incidents can cause violence and protests among the people, he added. “We will not tolerate these types of incidents at our religious places,” Gupta further said. It may be stated here that the same temple was twice attacked in the past in similar fashion.

