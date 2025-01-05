Menu Explore
Temps slightly up but Haryana, Punjab continue to feel winter bite

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Cold weather conditions prevailed across Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

People exercising on cold and foggy weather in Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Fog shrouded a few places in the two states early morning.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 8.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 8.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.6 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius. The sun shone brightly in the city after days of cloudy and foggy weather.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
