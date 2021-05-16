Ten days on, no ICU bed still available in Punjab’s Mohali

It’s been 10 days and all intensive care unit (ICU) beds remain occupied across all hospitals in Mohali, forcing patients to move to other districts.

The district has been hit hard by the pandemic’s second wave, which has claimed more than 150 lives in just a fortnight this month, while around 14,000 people have tested positive for it.

There are 395 ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients at various private hospitals in Mohali district, while there is none at any of the government facilities. While all are occupied for the past 10 days, even oxygen beds are nearing saturation, with just 79 available, according to the data released on Saturday evening.

There are around 30 big private hospitals in the district, which has emerged as a medical tourism hub, but all are finding it difficult to meet the surge as patients are pouring in from other parts of the region as well.

Meanwhile, the civil hospital in Phase 6, which is the government’s lone Covid facility in the district and was upgraded from 60 to 120 oxygen beds — is treating as many as 135 patients, with even two patients occupying one bed, it is learnt.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said: “The second wave is witnessing more complications among patients, with a large proportion needing critical care or oxygen support. We are left with no bed for such patients in any government hospital, and they are being referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala or PGIMER in Chandigarh.”

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said: “We have already told private hospitals that they should not deny admission to any patient requiring critical care and accommodated them on oxygen beds till the next discharge from the ICU, subject to the approval of the patient’s kin.”

The district administration has also directed subdivisional magistrates and doctors posted at subdivisional level to redress issues faced in Covid management. The DC has approved mortuary fridges at subdivisional hospitals Covid deaths occurring late at night besides allowing hiring of three funeral vans each to facilitate families of patients in the time of distress.

Chandigarh to get 20 more ventilators

Hospitals in Chandigarh and Panchkula are also struggling, with only 15 and seven ventilators available, respectively, on Saturday evening.

In Chandigarh, there are 178 beds with ventilators, of which 146 are at government facilities, including the PGIMER, and 32 at private hospitals.

In some respite, the Centre allocated 20 more ventilators to Chandigarh on Saturday. UT adviser Manoj Parida said it would help the city tremendously in treating critical patients and save lives. Meanwhile, only 288 oxygen beds of the total 1,324 were available in the city.

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, 315 of 349 oxygen beds were occupied and 113 of 120 ICU beds were occupied.