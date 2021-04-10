Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tenders to be floated for disposal of legacy waste in Ludhiana
Tenders to be floated for disposal of legacy waste in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Apart from legacy waste that has been piling up for years, over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is added to the dump on a daily basis. (HT File)

With residents raising a hue and cry over frequent fire incidents being reported at the main dump site due to garbage accumulation, a city-level technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) has given the nod to float tenders to appoint a contractor for disposing of legacy waste.

Of 16 lakh tonnes of legacy waste that sits on 45 acres, around 5 lakh tonnes will be disposed of in the first phase, which will approximately cost 28 crore. The technical committee has also approved a financial bid for appointing a contractor for construction and demolition of waste in the Dhandari area. The project has been hanging fire.

Apart from legacy waste that has been piling up for years, over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is added to the dump on a daily basis. The MC’s troubles have been exacerbated by the fact that the refuse derived fuel (RDF) plant and compost plant on the site have not been used since the solid waste management contract, handled by A2Z company, was terminated on February 4.

Residents’ health affected

With the temperature rising, highly combustible methane gas that is emitted by the decomposing waste catches fire, which is causing respiratory issues among residents of Mahavir Colony, Kakka village, Sandhu Colony and other areas around and downwind of the site.

The MC has also repeatedly got the stick from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure in dealing with legacy waste.

MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer, LSCL, Pardeep Sabharwal said,”The project to dispose of legacy waste is being taken up under smart city mission on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu. In the first phase, the MC will appoint a contractor for dealing with 5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.”

Nod to proposals for development of sports infra

The technical committee has also approved multiple proposals for renovation of the hockey ground at Punjab Agricultural University, development of a basketball court at the Guru Nanak Stadium, and badminton courts in Shastri Hall among other projects. Officials said tenders will now be floated to appoint contractors.

Sabharwal said Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is monitoring different projects to develop sports infrastructure in the city and a meeting with members of different sports associations had also been conducted to learn of their requirements.

