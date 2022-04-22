Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals

Anuj Pal will clash with Keshav Dangi in the U-16 boys’ final during the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being played at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10.

Fifth seed Anuj defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches.

In the U-12 boys’ semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals.

Reet Arora advanced into singles finals in both girls’ U-12 and U-16 events. In the U-16 girls’ semi-finals, Reet upset top seed Mannat Awasthi 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided match. Reet will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls’ under-16 final. In the U-12 girls’ semi-finals, second seed Sahej Lakhat defeated Amaira Aulakh 6-1, 6-0 while Reet pipped Rabiah Dullet 6-1, 6-3.