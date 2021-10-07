Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles
chandigarh news

Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets in the boys’ Under-16 finals.
Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets in the boys’ Under-16 finals.
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Top seeds Shreay Vir and Yana Gupta won the boys’ and girls’ Under-16 singles titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the All India Tennis Association Championship Series (CS-3) tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

CLTA trainee Shreay Vir defeated another CLTA player, Priyanshu Antil, 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. In the girls’ under-16 finals, top seed Yana defeated Mehakpreet Kaur in a three-set marathon match. Yana lost the first set 3-6, but came back strong to win the second and deciding sets 6-3, 6-3.

Sarthak, Riya enter U-18 finals

Top seeds Sarthak Gandhi and Riya Kaushik entered the U-18 boys’ and girls’ finals of the All India Tennis Association National Ranking Championship at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Sarthak beat Harmanjit Singh 6-1, 6-1 while Riya Kaushik beat Sidhak Kaur 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out