Tennis tournament: Aniruddh, Bhicky to face off in finals

Aniruddh Sangra and Bhicky Sagolshem on Thursday advanced to the boys’ under-18 singles final during the ongoing AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium, Sector 10.

Fourth seed Aniruddh upset second seed Yagna Pradip Patel in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Bhicky beat Svarmanyu Singh in straight sets in the semi-finals.

Riya Kaushik and Vanya Arora entered the girls’ under-18 singles’ final. Vanya defeated second seed Radha Sadhra 6-3, 5-2 (conceded) in straight sets. She will play top seed Riya Kaushik in the final.

Adhiraj, Trishubh enter semi-finals

Top seed Adhiraj Thakur ousted Gaurish Madaan 4-0,4-0 in the boys’ singles U-14 quarter-final match during the Ongoing All India National Rankings championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Thursday.

In the other U-14 boys’ quarter-finals, Vivaan B got the better of Mayin D 4-1,3-4(5), 10-8; while Trishubh Kumar beat Tejas Khosla 4-0, 4-0 and second seed Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Pragun Thakur 4-3(3),4-2 to enter the semi-finals.

