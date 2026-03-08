Tension in Bilaspur after 15-year-old boy raped minor girl; arrested

Tension prevailed in a village in Himachal’s Bilaspur district on Saturday after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old minor boy belonging to a particular community. Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the incident and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and assured strict action against the culprit. (HT Photo for representation)

Police arrested the accused on Saturday and booked him under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The detained accused has also undergone a medical examination. The process of presenting the accused before the competent court is underway.

The incident took place on Friday. It was alleged that the minor boy took the small girl to the fields and raped her, the police said. As the news spread, a crowd gathered and vandalised the house of the accused.

The doors, windows, and glass of the house were broken, and a scooter parked outside was set on fire and the commotion continued till late on Friday night. The angry mob demanded that the accused be headed over to them but the police managed to calm the crowd and assured them of appropriate action against the culprit.

It is reported that both the accused and the victim are from the same village. On Saturday morning, a tense atmosphere again prevailed in the area as a large number of members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad gathered outside the victim’s house. Amidst the tense atmosphere, police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the incident and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and assured strict action against the culprit. The administration has appealed to local residents and families to maintain restraint and maintain law and order in the area. The situation is currently under control, but police are maintaining vigilance as a precaution.

Terming the incident “extremely unfortunate”, Bilaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar said that legal action would be taken against the accused. In view of the rising tension in the area, DC had called a meeting of the members of the Sarvadharma Samabhava Rashtriya Manch.

The DC appealed to all citizens not to take the law into their own hands and to maintain harmony and brotherhood. He informed that police forces had been deployed throughout the area to maintain law and order. The DC stated that some miscreants were attempting to incite communal tension, and strict action would be taken against them as per the law.