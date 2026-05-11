Terror acts aimed at denting AAP govt’s proactive image: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday termed the recent terror incidents in Punjab as attempts to tarnish the image of the proactive Aam Aadmi Party government.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering at Sahib Chand village in Muktsar district on Sunday. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a public gathering at Sahib Chand village in Muktsar district, Mann said Punjab was passing through a sensitive phase and battling a “hostile environment” created by the Centre and Pakistan.

“The Union government is putting restrictions on various activities initiated by the Punjab government. Fund allocations of the state have been withheld by the Centre on flimsy grounds,” he said.

The chief minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of three explosions in the state within 10 days, including incidents near key infrastructure and military areas in Jalandhar and Amritsar on May 5, which triggered sharp attacks from Opposition parties.

Mann had earlier alleged that the incidents were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “election preparedness” ahead of the Punjab assembly polls due early next year. The BJP, however, strongly rejected the charge and accused the state government of intelligence and security failure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During his address on Sunday, the CM also expressed concern over international drug trafficking, saying narcotics were being pushed into Punjab from across the border using drones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his address on Sunday, the CM also expressed concern over international drug trafficking, saying narcotics were being pushed into Punjab from across the border using drones. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “There is a calculated design to defame the Punjab government, which is engaged in public-oriented policies. The previous political regimes were engaged in corruption and patronising drug cartels, whereas the AAP government has strengthened infrastructure, including the agriculture, healthcare, education and power sectors,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a calculated design to defame the Punjab government, which is engaged in public-oriented policies. The previous political regimes were engaged in corruption and patronising drug cartels, whereas the AAP government has strengthened infrastructure, including the agriculture, healthcare, education and power sectors,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Positive response from sangat on anti-sacrilege bill’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Positive response from sangat on anti-sacrilege bill’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said it was elating to receive a positive response from the Sikh sangat in Punjab and diaspora over the recent enactment of the anti-sacrilege law by the AAP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said it was elating to receive a positive response from the Sikh sangat in Punjab and diaspora over the recent enactment of the anti-sacrilege law by the AAP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Everyone is appreciating the new law but it is being opposed by the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD), which is controlled by the Badal family. Akalis have lost their support base due to their role in the earlier incidents of desecration of holy books,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone is appreciating the new law but it is being opposed by the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD), which is controlled by the Badal family. Akalis have lost their support base due to their role in the earlier incidents of desecration of holy books,” said the CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Appealing to the electorate to consolidate the AAP, Mann said the SAD was abusing religious institutions to suit its political designs. “Religious bodies like the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) act like a frontal organisation of the Badal family. SAD has mocked the institutions, and they have been rejected by the Punjabis,” he said.

Taking on the Congress, the CM said the party was responsible for damage to the Golden Temple in 1984, referring to the Indian army action initiated to flush out armed terrorists from the religious place and later the widespread Sikh massacre.

“In the past, leaders of both political parties had a hidden pact not to take any action against each other for corruption. But the AAP broke the political cycle to usher in new pro-people politics and Punjabis should again repose their faith in the AAP,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the occasion, the CM announced ₹51 lakh for the interlock roads and pond at Sahib Chand village.

bhagwant mann See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON