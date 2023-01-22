Terror funding case:Punjab’s special operation cell nominates gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

After successfully busting a module of United States -based notorious gangster turned BKI/SFJ activist, Amritpal Singh Bal, whose three aides were arrested by Mohali unit of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) last week, Mohali Police is planning to bring dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria here on production warrant from Bathinda Jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSOC last week had held the accused identified as Yuvraj Singh of Putlighar, Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Amritsar; Nishan Singh of Narla village, Tarn Taran and Jaspal Singh of Khanna, Ludhiana. A .32 bore pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered from them.

Notably after the revelation by the arrested accused, SSOC till date has nominated around 10 persons in the FIR which was registered on January 11, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, US-based Amritpal Singh Bal, England fugitive Pargat Singh, America based Darmanjot Singh alias Darman Kahlon and America based Paramjit Singh Pamma.

All the accused have been booked under Section17 (Punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts), 18 (Punishment for conspiracy), 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with relevant sections of Arms Act and Section 120b of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The terrorists residing abroad are funding the gangsters lodged in the jails in the state. Those lodged in jail including Jaggu hire men here to eliminate the target given by their handlers sitting abroad. Amritpal of Kapurthala had given them a target to kill a few religious leaders in Punjab. Amritpal is a close associate of Paramjit Singh Pamma. They want to disturb the law and order in the state as they have links with BKI/SFJ. We will bring Jaggu on a production warrant for interrogation,” said a senior police officer.

Sources claimed that since Punjab is on high alert in the wake of Republic Day, police along with intelligence agencies are keeping a strict vigil on all the gangsters who are suspected to harm the law and order in Punjab. “We are expecting recovery of weapons from the arrested accused. They could have done a major damage in Punjab if not been held timely,” shared a senior police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}