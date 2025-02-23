Terror hideout busted in Reasi, ammo recovered

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Reasi district, leading to seizure of ammunitions, said officials. Secuity forces with recovered ammo on Saturday. (Source: X)

“Acting on a tip off, security forces launched a search operation in Simbli Shajroo area in Mahore tehsil of Reasi district. During searches they unearthed a terror hideout and recovered some ammunition from it,” they said.

The recoveries included one AK magazine, 268 rounds of AK 47, four UBGLs and four detonators.