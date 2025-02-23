Menu Explore
Terror hideout busted in Reasi, ammo recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 23, 2025 07:26 AM IST

The recoveries included one AK magazine, 268 rounds of AK 47, four UBGLs and four detonators, said officials.

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Reasi district, leading to seizure of ammunitions, said officials.

Secuity forces with recovered ammo on Saturday. (Source: X)
Secuity forces with recovered ammo on Saturday. (Source: X)

“Acting on a tip off, security forces launched a search operation in Simbli Shajroo area in Mahore tehsil of Reasi district. During searches they unearthed a terror hideout and recovered some ammunition from it,” they said.

The recoveries included one AK magazine, 268 rounds of AK 47, four UBGLs and four detonators.

