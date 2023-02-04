Terror-funding case: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s remand extended by 4 days

A local court on Saturday extended the police remand of gangster Jagdip Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria by four days in a terror-funding case.

Bhagwanpuria was brought to Mohali on a production warrant from Bathinda jail on December 22 and was given four-day custody of the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell (SSOC). Seeking his remand, the SSOC claimed that the police have to recover weapons from various districts of the state.

The SSOC had on January 11 booked Bhagwanpuria along with four gangsters who were operating from abroad under Section 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist acts), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with relevant sections of Arms Act and Section 120b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Others booked include Kapurthala native Amritpal Bal, currently residing in the US; Patiala native Pargat Singh, currently residing in England; Amritsar native Dramanjot Singh Kahlon, alias Draman, currently residing in the US and Mohali resident Paramjit Singh Pamma, currently living in England.