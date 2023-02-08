Terrorists behind Rajouri attack hiding in the area: J&K Police advisory

Jammu and Kashmir Police in an advisory said that terrorists involved in the killing of seven people in Rajouri’s Dhangri village on January 1 and 2 were still hiding in the hills of the district.

In an audio advisory issued late on Tuesday, the police also warned of strict action against those helping the terrorists in any way, while reiterating that a reward of ₹10 lakh will be given to those providing information about them.

“On January 1, seven innocent and unarmed people were killed by the terrorists in Dhangri village of Rajouri district. They (terrorists) are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri and can carry out another attack. Some people are facilitating them with food and shelter besides sharing movement of police and paramilitary forces with them. Such people are under our scanner and strict action under law will soon be taken against them,” stated the advisory.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured when terrorists targeted Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1 and 2. While five people, including two brothers, were killed after the terrorists opened fire at some houses, two children had died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

On Sunday, Dhangri residents had expressed concern over the ‘failure’ of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the attacks in the village. They also threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies were unable to eliminate the terrorists within next 15 days.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the Dhangri attack. According to security officials, over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks.

CRPF trained 948 VDG personnel in Rajouri: Govt

The CRPF is giving arms training to the personnel of village defence groups (VDGs) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir for their self defence against terror attacks and has trained 948 of them last month, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

“The CRPF has imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with Rajouri police from January 6 to January 25,” he said in a written reply to a question of BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi.

The minister said at present, the sanctioned strength of VDGs is 4,985, of which 4,153 have been constituted.

The persons who will be heading or coordinating the VDGs in the “more vulnerable areas” would be paid ₹4,500 per month and the person who are members of the VDGs on voluntary basis will be paid a uniform rate of ₹4,000 per month, he said.

‘187 terrorists killed in J&K in 2022’

A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, minister Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)