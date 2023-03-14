Terror-related cases: NIA raids nine sites in 5 Kashmir districts

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out multiple raids in five districts of Kashmir in terror-related cases.

Security personnel stand guard during a raid conducted by NIA, in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI)

NIA sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF carried out searches at nine places in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Officials said these raids were conducted in the cases related to terrorism and overground workers operating as handlers. The NIA hasn’t confirmed whether any person was arrested during these raids or not.

The raid was conducted at the house of Uzair Azhar Bhat at Karfali Mohalla. The NIA also seized digital devices from the house for further investigation.

‘Selling’ MBBS seats in Pak: ED searches at 10 places in Valley

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at 10 places across four districts in Kashmir as a part of its ongoing probe against conspirators involved in arranging admissions for money in various courses, including MBBS in Pakistan, to fund terror activities, an official said.

The ED’s Srinagar zonal office carried out the search recently under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 10 locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Anantnag districts, the official said.