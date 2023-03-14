Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terror-related cases: NIA raids nine sites in 5 Kashmir districts

Terror-related cases: NIA raids nine sites in 5 Kashmir districts

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 14, 2023 11:13 PM IST

NIA sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF carried out searches at nine places in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out multiple raids in five districts of Kashmir in terror-related cases.

Security personnel stand guard during a raid conducted by NIA, in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI)

NIA sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF carried out searches at nine places in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Officials said these raids were conducted in the cases related to terrorism and overground workers operating as handlers. The NIA hasn’t confirmed whether any person was arrested during these raids or not.

The raid was conducted at the house of Uzair Azhar Bhat at Karfali Mohalla. The NIA also seized digital devices from the house for further investigation.

‘Selling’ MBBS seats in Pak: ED searches at 10 places in Valley

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at 10 places across four districts in Kashmir as a part of its ongoing probe against conspirators involved in arranging admissions for money in various courses, including MBBS in Pakistan, to fund terror activities, an official said.

The ED’s Srinagar zonal office carried out the search recently under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 10 locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Anantnag districts, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP