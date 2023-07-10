Ludhiana: Eight attempt to murder accused booked for threatening complainant

The Division number 7 police booked at least eight accused, booked for attempt to murder, for abusing, threatening the complainant and his relatives during court hearings.

Eight attempt to murder accused booked for threatening complainant

The complainant stated that while going to court from Ludhiana Central jail, the accused used to hurl abuses at them from the jail van.

The police have lodged an FIR against Arman Singh, Deepak Kumar of Mahatma Enclave, Pankaj Sharma of Star City Colony, Bobby Kumar of Bhamian Kalan, Karan Kumar of New Puneet Nagar, Pramod Kumar of Ganesh Colony, Chetan Sehdev of New Puneet Nagar and Deepak Kumar Vardhman Nagar on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh of Mata Karamsar Colony.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 295 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7.

In his complaint, Sukhwinder stated that on April 11, 2022, the accused were creating ruckus on a street while celebrating the birthday of one of their aides. When his relative Jasvir Singh of Mata Karamsar Colony objected to it, the accused attacked their house. The accused opened fire at their house and attempted a murder bid. A case under sections 307, 341, 323, 427, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Tibba police station on April 12, 2022. The Tibba police had arrested eight accused in the matter.

Sukhwinder said that when they used to go to the court for the hearing of the case, the accused used to threaten them to withdraw the case. The accused had threatened them on June 7, July 5 and July 7 during the hearings of the case.

