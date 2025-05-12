Theft at Punjab Raj Bhawan employee’s house in Chandigarh

Unidentified burglars broke into the government quarter of a Punjab Raj Bhawan employee in Sector 23-B on Saturday morning, and decamped with jewellery and cash worth over ₹3 lakh. The victim, Gurdarshan Singh, 44, works as a driver with the OSD to the Punjab governor’s secretary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He reported loss of four gold rings, two pairs of silver anklets, a gold mangalsutra, three gold nose pins, a pair of gold earrings, three large and two small silver coins, and ₹1 lakh in cash. A case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.