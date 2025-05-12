Menu Explore
Theft at Punjab Raj Bhawan employee’s house in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The thief made off with gold and silver jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash while the complainant, a driver at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, was away at work

Unidentified burglars broke into the government quarter of a Punjab Raj Bhawan employee in Sector 23-B on Saturday morning, and decamped with jewellery and cash worth over 3 lakh.

The victim, Gurdarshan Singh, 44, works as a driver with the OSD to the Punjab governor’s secretary. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim, Gurdarshan Singh, 44, works as a driver with the OSD to the Punjab governor’s secretary.

He reported loss of four gold rings, two pairs of silver anklets, a gold mangalsutra, three gold nose pins, a pair of gold earrings, three large and two small silver coins, and 1 lakh in cash. A case under Sections 305 and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

