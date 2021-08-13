They fought off Covid, but their mental health has taken a toll

A 37-year-old man from Panchkula wakes up every night, fearing someone is inserting a tube in his nose. He had contracted Covid-19 in early April and remained under treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for around 15 days.

It’s been over three months since he recovered from the deadly infection, but he has still not been able to have a sound night’s sleep. He says he wakes up every night with “flashes of OT light” and at times, even hears voices.

A doctor from Chandigarh, who had contracted the infection a few months ago, spends about two to three hours a day washing hands, fearing she may get infected again if she doesn’t do so. She also feels a compelling need to ensure that her shoes are placed outside in a proper manner.

Both of them are among several others who successfully fought off the deadly viral infection but are now left battling neuro-psychiatric issues post recovery. While the 37-year-old has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, the doctor is found to be suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder.

PGIMER’s psychiatry department head Dr D Basu said a good proportion (10% to 40%) of Covid-19 patients continue to have symptoms after four weeks. These symptoms could be physical and neuro-psychiatric.

He said in 50% of the cases, patients report fatigue, while in 40% cases, they complain of headaches. “One in four (25%) patients shows symptoms of anxiety, depression and brain fog (cognitive slippage). In 1-2% cases, people will have post-traumatic stress disorder, further in rare cases, people will have psychotic disorders such as hearing voices,” he said.

Dr MP Sharma, in-charge, district mental health programme, said, “For those who had depression and anxiety before they contracted Covid, the severity of their condition has increased. But for many, it is for the first time that mental health issues have come to fore.”

Dr Sharma said there has been a massive increase in mental health cases during the second wave. The psychiatry OPD of the General Hospital, Sector 6, has seen a 10 to 20% increase in mental health cases, and most patients are found to be having a history of Covid infection.

Dr Manoj Kumar, in-charge, psychiatry department, said: “Every day 100-200 patients visit the psychiatry OPD, of which up to 10% are those who have post Covid issues.” He said majority of the patients have anxiety, whereas others are found suffering from depression.

“Their sleep pattern has been distributed. They complain of irritability, palpitations, breathlessness and other anxiety-related symptoms,” said the doctor.

About reasons, he said: “Covid times are tough. People are seeing a lot of lifestyle change. Those who get infected with the virus, suffer more. At times, your surroundings and social life also determines the impact such a deadly virus may leave on you.”

Dr Kumar suggested that people should consult a doctor when their change in behaviour starts impacting their personal or professional life.

Dr Basu said people with pre-existing mental health conditions such as depression are at higher risk of mortality.